Modi's degree not national issue: Sharad Pawar

Days after his statement on the JPC into the Adani Group-Hindenburg Report issue, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday has now spoken on the educational qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it was not a national issue.

“When there are more pressing issues like unemployment, inflation and law and order situation, why should anyone’s educational degree be a political issue in the country,” Pawar told reporters in Nashik district on Sunday evening.

“There are other issues like differences being created in the name of religion and caste. Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. These issues need to be discussed,” Pawar said.

It may be mentioned, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is raking up the issue of Modi's educational qualification by seeking details.

A couple of days ago, Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar too had spoken on the issue. “The person who has been Prime Minister for nine years and the party which had only two MPs came with a full mandate in 2014 and reached remote places. So is it not Modi's charisma…the same was repeated in 2019. What is the point of raising all such questions after 9 years? People themselves have witnessed his work,” the junior Pawar has said.

“India has seen several Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers who had no formal education and many (politicians) do not possess degree,” he added.