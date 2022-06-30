Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on July 18

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously during the Session

  • Jun 30 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 20:50 ist
Parliament. Credit: PTI file photo

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will start on July 18 and end on August 12 even as the government and the Opposition are replenishing their armoury to target each other on a variety of issues, including the controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Udaipur killings and the overthrowing of Maharashtra government.

The Session is coming at a time when the elections for posts of President and Vice President will be held. Presidential election is on July 18, the first day of the Monsoon Session, while the poll for the Vice President will be held on August 6, which is a Saturday.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously from 11 am during the 18 sittings – July 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10 and 12.

