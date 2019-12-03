MP raises Gulbarga rape issue in Lok Sabha

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Dec 03 2019, 20:24pm ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2019, 20:24pm ist
Umesh Jadhav. (DH Photo)

Raising the incident of sexual assault on a girl in Chincholi Taluk in Lok Sabha, BJP MP (Gulbarga) Umesh Jadhav on Tuesday demanded the government to take strict action against culprits.

The government should find out the reason for people committing such heinous crime and try to find out permanent solutions as rape cases increasing in the country, he said. 

Illegal sale of liquor increasing in Gulbarga district and addicted to alcohol, lot of youth involved in theft, murder and rape cases. The Centre should ask the states to restrict the sale of liquors, he said.

He also alleged that sale of drugs rampant in the district and lot of youth became victim to the menace.

Gulbarga
umesh jadhav
Lok Sabha
rape
