Mumbai BJP leaders seek FIR against Mamata for 'insulting' national anthem

The political-cum-official trip of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has run into a controversy with two BJP functionaries filing a complaint against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

“I have seen the video…what has happened is wrong. Mamata ji is a very senior leader and such a thing is not expected,” leader of Opposition in Assembly and former two-time Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar demanded that an FIR be lodged against her. Two BJP functionaries, Vivekanand Gupta and Mohit Bharatiya, filed a complaint against her.

Gupta, an advocate by profession, wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking an FIR against her. “There should be an FIR against her showing utter disrespect to the national anthem. It's an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and Home Ministry order of 2015,” he said.

Bharatiya too filed a complaint with the Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter: "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

