Murmu has better chances to win Presidential polls after Maharashtra development: Mamata

The next President of India could have been nominated collectively, by consensus, had the BJP shared its choice of Droupadi Murmu with the parties in Opposition before making the announcement, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee said on Friday in Kolkata. She further said that Murmu's chances to win the polls has increased after the political development in Maharashtra.

Banerjee said that she still feels that had the BJP made it known earlier, before the announcement was made, that the party intends to nominate a woman as a candidate from the tribal community, then efforts could have been made (at reaching a consensus). Also, a woman as a candidate, involves personal sentiments, she said.

“In the greater interest, we - the opposition parties, sixteen or seventeen, could have decided. A consensus candidate would have been good,” Banerjee said, adding that former president APJ Abdul Kalam was also elected with a consensus.

“We know that Droupadi Murmu’s chances to win are greater, because of Maharashtra development,” she said, reiterating that she will stand with the Opposition’s decision. Now, the candidates have already filed nominations, so whatever the opposition parties decide, the Trinamool will abide by that, Banerjee stated.

“When the BJP (leadership) contacted us over the phone, they (the party) wanted to know our suggestion, but didn’t tell us about theirs. In the greater interest, I always prefer a consensus candidate,” Banerjee said. She, however, added that since the 17-18 political parties together took a decision, it was not possible for her (Trinamool) to retreat unless all parties decide so.

Banerjee said that she wants the presidential election to take place "peacefully and gracefully". "We respect people from all backgrounds", she said.