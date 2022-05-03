Muslims also troubled by loudspeakers, but they can’t speak up: Raj Thackeray

As appealed to Hindus to pull down the loudspeakers playing at mosques, Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray said on Tuesday night that Muslims are also inconvenienced by the loud noise but are unable to speak out about it.

“I am completely aware that there are many Muslims who are troubled by the nuisance of these loudspeakers. Unfortunately, they cannot openly voice their dissent due to their uncompromising religious leaders,” Thackeray said through a statement circulated on various social media platforms.

Read | Play Hanuman Chalisa if you hear loudspeakers 'blaring azaan': Raj Thackeray

Stating that loudspeakers were unauthorised, he said: “In fact, many masjids, too, are unauthorised. How is it possible that the government has given permissions to unauthorised masjids to use loudspeakers? And if permissions are granted, then Hindu temples also need to be given permission to play the loudspeakers.”

He reiterated that use of loudspeakers is not a religious issue but a social issue. “People of every religion in the country are exposed to noise pollution. This fact needs to be taken into consideration by all governments of the country,” he said.

“Which religion propagates assembling and sitting in the middle of the roads to pray and cause immense traffic jams? This is the main reason for my statements to the Muslim community—that this is a social issue affecting the public.”

He also requested citizens to call the police on the emergency 100 number if they hear mosques playing loudspeakers.

