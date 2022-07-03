MVA need not take credit for Aurangabad renaming: Karad

MVA need not take credit for Aurangabad renaming, says Bhagwat Karad

Thackeray had chaired a cabinet meet that approved renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 03 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 20:47 ist
Union minister Bhagwat Karad. Credit: PTI Photo

The previous MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray should not take credit for approving the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar as it was taken in haste and will be done properly by the Centre, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Sunday.

Hours before Thackeray resigned as chief minister on June 29, he had chaired a cabinet meet that approved renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

"The process of checking the legal details of this renaming proposal will be checked by the present (Eknath Shinde) government and then it will be sent to the Centre. Therefore, the earlier MVA government must not take credit," Karad said at a press conference here.

He also said there are thirteen proposals for naming of airports nationwide and the Centre will decide on them when all formalities are complete.

The permission for a jackwell at Jayakwadi Dam was sent by the previous government to the Centre just 15 days ago, and the water pipeline scheme of which it is a part is just 7 per cent complete, the minister said. The new government and the Centre will pursue the scheme and speed it up, he added. He also proposed a glow garden on a two-acre plot at a cost of Rs 10 crore here.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aurangabad
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

What will drive markets this week?

What will drive markets this week?

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

 