MVA need not take credit for Aurangabad renaming, says Bhagwat Karad

The previous MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray should not take credit for approving the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar as it was taken in haste and will be done properly by the Centre, Union minister Bhagwat Karad said on Sunday.

Hours before Thackeray resigned as chief minister on June 29, he had chaired a cabinet meet that approved renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

"The process of checking the legal details of this renaming proposal will be checked by the present (Eknath Shinde) government and then it will be sent to the Centre. Therefore, the earlier MVA government must not take credit," Karad said at a press conference here.

He also said there are thirteen proposals for naming of airports nationwide and the Centre will decide on them when all formalities are complete.

The permission for a jackwell at Jayakwadi Dam was sent by the previous government to the Centre just 15 days ago, and the water pipeline scheme of which it is a part is just 7 per cent complete, the minister said. The new government and the Centre will pursue the scheme and speed it up, he added. He also proposed a glow garden on a two-acre plot at a cost of Rs 10 crore here.