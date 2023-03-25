My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi won't apologise: Defiant Rahul slams BJP

"My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology," said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday, Rahul said that neither jail, nor disqualification would silence him and he will keep asking the tough questions.

The former Wayanad MP thanked the opposition for the support and said his disqualification will be a weapon against the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

"I am happy that they have given the best gift ever."

He went on to say that the "country has given me love and respect" and alleged that his disqualification is because the Prime Minister is scared of his next speech in Parliament.

The senior leader further said that he will continue doing his work and that it does "not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country".

"Ministers lied about me that I called for foreign intervention, I did not do so. I will keep asking questions on Adani issue, they cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail. I won't back down. Even if they permanently disqualify me, I will keep doing my job," he said.

"Whole drama being orchestrated is to protect PM from the Adani question. I will keep asking, "Whose Rs 20,000 crore is in Adani's account?" Rahul said, adding that leaders are lying on the floor of the House to distract everyone from the Adani issue.

