National Herald Case: Rahul quizzed by ED for third day, Congress accuses BJP of blocking political activities

As Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third day in a row, Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of blocking political activities by preventing party workers from entering its headquarters even as it staged another round of protests near the agency's office, party headquarters and Parliament.

The police even entered the Congress headquarters to detain a worker and a video grab showed a journalist being pulled away by a group of policemen while he was questioning a senior police official. Another video on social media shared by Congress leaders showed a policeman kicking a Congress worker who was being detained.

Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India’s oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ,they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn’t get darker than this. pic.twitter.com/PNQXOrngeB — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 15, 2022

"Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India’s oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn’t get darker than this," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted.

Several leaders and workers were detained during the protest near the ED headquarters and Congress office while a group of MPs, including Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore, Thirunavakkarasuar and A Chella Kumar, staged a protest at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament, accusing the police of acting like a BJP agent by not allowing them to go to the Congress office.

As protests were happening, Rahul reached the ED office at 11:35 am for the third day of questioning. He was grilled by the ED for around 22 hours in the last two days in connection with the National Herald case.

The party fielded two Chief Ministers, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, to attack the BJP government on conducting investigations in a "bogus" case even as the accused the BJP government of blocking political activities by preventing party workers from entering AICC headquarters. They warned that the BJP-led government will face consequences and said this was the first time in the country's history that workers were not allowed to enter a national party's office.

"The atmosphere in the country is in front of everyone to see. I could not bring my own staff inside the AICC office. No one else is allowed. Political activists cannot enter their party offices. This is happening for the first time in the country," Baghel said.

#WATCH| We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now; we were told that only 2 CMs can come here & no one else has the permission... 'unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi': Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/H79k9jwHYz — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

"You can only suppress someone till a limit, and now, all limits have been crossed," Baghel, whose convoy was stopped by Delhi Police on Tuesday from visiting Badarpur Police Station where some party leaders were detained, told a press conference.

Gehlot said no one knows what will happen tomorrow and there was a "sense of fear" everywhere. "Party workers are stopped from entering our own office. Democracy is in danger, and the Constitution is being violated. The approach of RSS-BJP is very dangerous," he said.

AICC general secretary and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded that Rahul's questioning be live-streamed, as he accused the ruling BJP of feeding wrong information about the ED case to news channels.

Surjewala alleged that the BJP dispensation "continued to feed wrong information about the ED case against Rahul Gandhi to TV channels". He added, "let the prime minister and the home minister also join the probe and sit there, and let the country see this is only a facade because there is no case and nothing to ask."

Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers, who were protesting outside the Congress office on Akbar Road, were forcibly taken away by police. Delhi Congress workers staged the protest near ED office, who were also detained.

#WATCH | Women leaders and workers of Congress protest outside the party office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is appearing before ED for the third consecutive day today in connection with the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/VsIVUUG1ya — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Tagore, who along with other MPs held a protest in Parliament, said they came to the Parliament House as they were not allowed to go to the Congress office.