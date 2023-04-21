NCP aims to expand support base, to offer gifts to those who download party app

In an attempt to attract new supporters, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an initiative under which people who download the party's app on their mobile phones will be eligible to receive free merchandise.
The NCP in a statement on Friday said the app was a means to make people aware of the party's programmes and policies and provide information about the political outfit.
राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाशी कार्यकर्त्यांची आणि राज्यातील जनतेची जवळीक वाढविण्यासाठी पक्षामार्फत अधिकृत ॲप तयार करण्यात आले. या ॲपच्या माध्यमातून पक्षाची धोरणे, पक्षासंबंधी नवनवीन माहिती सातत्याने पुरवण्यात येते. आता या ॲपमध्ये आता सुधारणा करण्यात आली आहे. त्यानुसार एनसीपी ॲप… pic.twitter.com/blwchmdSRf
— NCP (@NCPspeaks) April 21, 2023
People who download the app are eligible to receive party merchandise such as t-shirts, pens, umbrella, bags, caps, keychains etc, it said.
Those who had already downloaded the app earlier can avail the benefits by updating the same, the party statement read.
