NCP to offer gifts to those who download party app

NCP aims to expand support base, to offer gifts to those who download party app

NCP said the app was a means to make people aware of their programmes and policies and provide information about the outfit

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2023, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 17:04 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

In an attempt to attract new supporters, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an initiative under which people who download the party's app on their mobile phones will be eligible to receive free merchandise.

The NCP in a statement on Friday said the app was a means to make people aware of the party's programmes and policies and provide information about the political outfit.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention in Mumbai; buzz around his political move grows, but he plays down speculation

People who download the app are eligible to receive party merchandise such as t-shirts, pens, umbrella, bags, caps, keychains etc, it said.

Those who had already downloaded the app earlier can avail the benefits by updating the same, the party statement read.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nationalist Congress Party
NCP
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News
app

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 