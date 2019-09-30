'NDA rakes up emotional issues to cover up failures'

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has won elections for 11 consecutive terms (nine term as MLA and twice as Lok Sabha MP in 2009 and 2014), has seen the ups and downs of politics and Congress in particular from close quarters.

In a candid conversation with Deccan Herald’s Ajith Athrady and Anand Mishra, Kharge talks of politics present and past, the follies and failures of Congress and the future road ahead for India’s oldest political party.

BJP has formed government at Centre for second successive term and Congress is yet on recovery path. How do you see Modi 2:0 government performing?

The NDA Government has failed on several fronts whether it is controlling inflation or creating jobs or handling the economy or doubling the farmers income. However the media is not highlighting its failure. Besides, to cover up their failure, NDA leaders always rake up emotional issues like nationalism or country unity. We not against the nationalism. But we don''t use it for politics. Let the BJP come for debate on real issues which is haunting common man like inflation or jobs. The BJP is evading the real issues.

But then don't you think Congress has totally failed to make an issue of what you call the failure of the government on inflation or unemployment? Or people not taking your party seriously?

We tried hard to take the issue to common man whether it is demonetisation or GST by organising protests and highlighting failures every where. But we need media support, too. Media is now scared of the NDA government. They are being targeted. Several people in media houses lost the job. Those who write fair news articles are being targeted. There is no space for real stories. We know that if any body writes correct story or carries out a reality check of the government’s claim, they are being harassed. If the government tried to arm twist every independent organisations, how the truth will come out.

Several states are going to face polls in the coming months. But where do you find Congress when Modi’s personality has ensured BJP wins every election. Is it a lack of matching personality which is costing Congress?

We are waging an ideological fight. The person is not that important. However our ideological fight is being diverted by raising emotional issues. In democracy, personality based elections are not good. Even Ambedkar so said that if you go for vyakti pooja (cult worship) in democracy, it will lead to dictatorship. Same thing is happening now.

Has Congress failed its in ideological battle with BJP?

We are fighting an ideological battle. We have to organise more and fight more. We have to expose the government and we have to convince the public. We have to reach out to the people. In now a days many young people are not aware of the what the sacrifice of Congress. Some people misguiding the youth and questioning Congress contributions. Even Jawaharlal Nehru contributions are being questioned by some people. Nehru framed the foreign policy and led the non aligned countries. Every thing was not built only in five years. Today India stands where it is because of the foundation laid by Nehru. Now BJP leaders say Sadar Patel wanted to do this and that. Patel, Shyam Prasad Mukerjee and Ambedkar were part of the same cabinet. Differences of opinions must have been there. But decisionwere taken collectively. Now they ( BJP ) wanted to split We should not distort the issue. We should tell people about the fact.

But BJP has also been able to stitch up good alliance with regional parties very well. Congress despite needing this more has failed in it. Why?

Regional parties always have separate agenda and separate issues in different states. Even if we forge alliance with regional parties, many times they treat us as junior partners. Our alliance happened very well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. But in Telangana, TRS is our opposition party and we can't have alliance with them. BJP is not the direct challenger of regional parties in many states. When it come to Congress, the secular votes share we share is common with like minded parties. Many regional parties start apprehending that if they partnered with Congress, their vote share will come down. But in the interest of the country, all secular parties must come together and fight against the BJP.

Opposition parties are attacking the NDA on various issues alleging its failure but separately. Where is your strategy to fight against the ruling dispensation?

On issues like Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), all opposition parties united. We have to come together to highlight the ruling party failure in tackle economy and job loss. It is happening in Parliament. Outside also we well do it.

Earlier most of the decisions in Congress were taken by the Gandhi family. Now Rahul Gandhi has stepped down and Sonia Gandhi is interim president. So do you see a proper election process to elect the new President now so that there is some credibility to leadership?

I am not going to talk on what will happen in future. Now the membership drive started. Who is going be what should not be speculated. The future course of action will be decided by the Congress Working Committee. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will guide the party as always. Just because Rahul Gandhi resigned, it does not mean that he is sitting quiet. He is also working. The party will take decisions collectively on all the major issues. We always follow elections process. Pradesh Congress Committees and AICC delegates are being elected. On their recommendation only AICC president will be selected. There is always a transparent process.

Recently the Enforcement Directorate booked NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ? This is after P Chidambaram and D K Shivkumar have been sent to jail. Why so many Opposition leaders in corruption cases?

We were also the ruling party. But now vendetta politics is happening and it spoils the political atmosphere. The ED is filing case against Pawar without Income Tax inquiry. What is the timing of registering the case. It has happened just before nominations for state assembly start.

In your party in Karnataka there is a factional fight going on. There is a clear division between old timers and new comers. How do you get over that?

There is no such big fight happening in our party. In every party such things are always there. In Congress, for every issues, different views are being taken from different leaders and consensus decisions are taken. Some leaders become powerful and try to give some posts to their loyalists. This will lead to some friction among leaders. Ultimately the party top leaders will set it right. That is not a big issue.

Is there any internal sabotage behind collapse of Congress government in Karnataka?

There is no point in talking about the collapse of the government now. Old government is gone and a new government has already come. What had happened has happened. There is no need to do post-mortem. Let us think for future and work for building it properly.

After spending so many years in Congress, are you optimistic that Congress is going revive. Don't you think Congress has reached a cross road from where it has no idea where to move further. It looks like Congress is in ICU?

Nothing like that. One should not become pessimistic. Such things happen in democracy. Ups and down are common and all parties have faced it. In Tamil Nadu, DMK had one seat and next elections they came to power. BJP also had only two seats in 1984 and in the very next election they 85 seats. We should always be optimistic.