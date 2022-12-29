Need to rally Hindus to defeat Modi: AK Antony

Need to rally Hindus to defeat Modi: AK Antony to Cong cadre

'We need the support of both minority and majority communities to fight against Modi'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 29 2022, 04:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 04:21 ist
A K Antony. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony on Wednesday said that Hindus, who constitute the majority community in India, should also be rallied in the fight against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as legacy alone won’t help in getting people’s support.

Addressing a Congress foundation day function in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that labelling those going to temples and wearing ‘tilak’ (sandal paste) on their forehead as soft Hindutva (type) would only help Narendra Modi to come to power again.

“We need the support of both minority and majority communities to fight against Modi. Like minorities, the majority community, too, have the right to go to the temple and apply ‘tilak’. Labelling them as soft Hindutva (type) will only help Modi to come to power again....We should be able to rally Hindus also in fighting against Modi. Congress is trying to keep all together (sic),” said Antony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Kerala
AK Antony
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 