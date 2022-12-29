Need to rally Hindus to defeat Modi: AK Antony to Cong cadre

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony on Wednesday said that Hindus, who constitute the majority community in India, should also be rallied in the fight against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government as legacy alone won’t help in getting people’s support.

Addressing a Congress foundation day function in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that labelling those going to temples and wearing ‘tilak’ (sandal paste) on their forehead as soft Hindutva (type) would only help Narendra Modi to come to power again.

“We need the support of both minority and majority communities to fight against Modi. Like minorities, the majority community, too, have the right to go to the temple and apply ‘tilak’. Labelling them as soft Hindutva (type) will only help Modi to come to power again....We should be able to rally Hindus also in fighting against Modi. Congress is trying to keep all together (sic),” said Antony.