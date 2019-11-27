New Maharashtra govt plans to keep 80% jobs for locals

Keeping sentiments of Shiv Sena in mind, the new coalition government in Maharashtra proposes to enact a law to ensure 80% reservation in jobs to sons-of-the-soil, a long-time demand with the saffron party.

According to a draft common minimum program being discussed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders, the new government will also embark on a recruitment drive for state jobs to fill vacancies and explore giving out allowance to those who do not get employment.

Shiv Sena has its roots in the sons-of-the-soil movement prevalent in the 1960s when there was disenchantment among the locals over south Indians allegedly cornering white-collar jobs in the then-emerging private sector in the financial capital.

After coming to power Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had mooted a law to provide 70% employment to local youth in the private sector.

To address the issue of agrarian distress, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government plans to revise the crop insurance scheme to ensure immediate payouts to farmers who have lost their crop and also explore the feasibility of a farm loan waiver.

The new government also proposes to undertake measures to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce, a long-standing demand of the ryots .

Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena had targeted the BJP over its handling of the farm distress, with singling out the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for continuing his political yatra at a time when parts of the state were facing the brunt of excess rains.

On the delicate issue of secularism, Congress and NCP appear to have agreed to Shiv Sena's assertions of holding the Constitution in high esteem, particularly the Preamble that underlines the commitment to secularism.

However, the three parties have agreed to take a joint view on contentious issues that can have repercussions on the secular fabric of the nation after holding deliberations and arriving at a consensus.