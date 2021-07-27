NHRC panel members probing post-poll violence share ties with BJP: West Bengal govt in affidavit before HC

Refuting the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) report on post-poll violence in West Bengal, the State government in its affidavit to the Calcutta High Court on Monday stated that the committee set up by the NHRC was “ deliberately constituted to set up a witch hunt” against the State machinery. The State government further alleged that the committee conducted the inquiry with a “predetermined conclusion/recommendation.”

Questioning the neutrality of the committee members, the State government alleged that a section of them had connections with the BJP and the current Union government. It alleged Atif Rasheed is a BJP member and had made “politically charged statement” regarding the inquiry when it was going on. The State government further alleged that Rasheed contested in the Delhi Municipal Elections on a BJP ticket this year.

The State government stated in the affidavit that another committee member Rajiv Jain served as the Director of Intelligence Bureau under the current BJP government at the Centre and another Ranjuben L. Desai was associated with the Gujarat BJP Mahila Morcha.

“From the aforesaid, it will be evident that the committee has been deliberately constituted to spearhead witch hunt against the entire State machinery in West Bengal,” the State government said in the affidavit.

It further alleged that instead of forming a “non-partisian and fair committee,” the NHRC Chairperson appointed only those members who will conduct a "hatchet job” against a democratically elected government.

“Members of the committee have converted this inquiry into a political theatre for their own political benefit,” stated the State government's affidavit. It further alleged that the NHRC Chairperson “abused the process” of the High Court.

The Bengal overnment in its affidavit denied that there was “palpable fear among victims against the police" and claimed that not only many cases were registered but also action had been taken in each of them.

“I state that from perusal of the report, it will appear that the committee has deliberately misconstrued the functions and role of the police and the manner and mode in which investigations are carried out under the CRPC,” the State government said in the affidavit.