NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh's terror links case

After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation, the spokesman said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi ,
  • Jan 18 2020, 10:10am ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 10:28am ist
Representative image. (DH File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh for "ferrying" Hizbul Mujahideen militants. 

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order of transferring the probe, the NIA re-registered the case. This is the first case registered by NIA this year. 

Singh and three others were arrested earlier this month allegedly with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered a case and started investigations. 

NIA investigators were already present when Singh, who was part of an anti-sabotage team in Srinagar airport before his suspension, and others were questioned by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. 

Singh's arrest also revived memories of a letter written by the convict of Parliament attack case, Afzal Guru, who claimed that he had ferried one of the terrorists who targeted Parliament to Delhi on the instructions of the police officer. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NIA
Jammu and Kashmir
DSP
Davinder Singh
Hizbul Mujahideen
Afzal Guru
Comments (+)
 