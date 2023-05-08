Nitish Kumar to meet Uddhav, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Nitish Kumar to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai this week

The Bihar CM is also planning to hold a grand Opposition rally after the Karnataka Assembly elections

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 18:48 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

In the build up to the Opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on 11 May.

The details of the meetings are yet to be available. Pawar, a four-time former Chief Minister and three-term union minister, is working on Opposition unity at the national level. 

In Maharashtra, Pawar had crafted the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an anti-BJP coalition, which is headed by Thackeray. 

Also Read | No sign of Naveen Patnaik joining Opposition before meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

It may be mentioned, last week, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur met Thackeray at Matoshree residence in Mumbai. Maharashtra MLC Kapil Patil was also present at the meeting.

“I have received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11. We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP) is needed in the country,” said Pawar. 

“Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader) Mamata Banerjee , in my view we all need to work together for the same,” the NCP supremo said.

The Bihar CM is planning to hold a grand opposition rally after the Karnataka Assembly elections.

