Nitish on Lalu's lap after backstabbing BJP: Amit Shah in Bihar

On his first visit to Bihar since CM Nitish Kumar broke away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said Kumar backstabbed the BJP in a bid to become prime minister and joined hands with RJD and Congress.

"Nitish Kumar has no ideology. 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar will be routed in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will form the government with full majority after 2025 assembly elections," he said.

Shah further said, "Nitish Kumar is now sitting on Lalu Prasad Yadav's lap. Seemanchal will give a befitting reply to Nitish Kumar."

He asked if Nitish can become the prime minister by changing political alliances.

