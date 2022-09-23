Nitish on Lalu's lap after backstabbing BJP: Amit Shah in Bihar

Nitish on Lalu's lap after backstabbing us: Amit Shah

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 23 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 14:14 ist
Amit Shah in Bihar. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

On his first visit to Bihar since CM Nitish Kumar broke away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said Kumar backstabbed the BJP in a bid to become prime minister and joined hands with RJD and Congress. 

"Nitish Kumar has no ideology. 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar will be routed in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will form the government with full majority after 2025 assembly elections," he said.

Shah further said, "Nitish Kumar is now sitting on Lalu Prasad Yadav's lap. Seemanchal will give a befitting reply to Nitish Kumar."

He asked if Nitish can become the prime minister by changing political alliances.

More to follow...

Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
India News
BJP

