No compromise formula evolved yet to douse fire in Punjab Congress

The problems in the Punjab Congress seem to be far from over as the Channi government is being constantly cornered by its own state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the top leadership has failed to evolve a consensus among the warring factions.

Sources say State in-charge Harish Chaudhary tried to intervene on the issue by calling a meeting on Monday but Sidhu did not relent and left. Chaudhary did not respond to calls.

While the party is believed to be rethinking a new plan to pacify both the factions, Sidhu is likely to be called to Delhi for a final meeting.

Prior to the Monday meeting, Sidhu addressed the media and later tweeted, "09.04.2021: the HC directed new SIT to complete investigation in 6 months. 07.05.2021: New SIT Constituted. 07.11.2021: 6 months over. What's status of Investigation? Where is Chargesheet?"

His continued tirade is against the appointments made on the posts of Attorney General (AG) and Director General of Police. Though the AG has hit back for politicising the office.

Sidhu said, "Technically, any lawyer can become AG and any IPS officer can become DG but if we talk about Morals and Ethics of Government, as we promised to the people of Punjab that we will give Justice to them in Sacrilege Cases,a lawyer who has procured blanket protections to the main accused persons in that case and an IPS officer, who was the 1st Investigating Officer and gave clean chits to the main conspirators, Can we appoint them as AG & DG when the case is still at the stage of investigation?"

Not only Sidhu, but Congress MP Manish Tewari has been critical of the government's stand in the matter of jurisdiction of BSF.

Tewari said in a tweet on Monday, "It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended BSF operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres.Why till now notification has not been challenged by Punjab Govt India under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India Is opposition to it mere tokenism?"

It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended @BSF_India operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres.Why till now notification has not been challenged by @PunjabGovtIndia under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India

Is opposition to it mere tokenism? pic.twitter.com/aYbwmgujii — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 8, 2021

