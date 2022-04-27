'No jumlas': Cong hits back at PM over high excise duty

'No criticisms, no jumlas': Congress hits back at Modi over high excise duty

Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 16:46 ist
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax(VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during the UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.

"Modiji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government - Petrol - Rs 9.48/litre and Diesel - Rs 3.56/litre. Modi Government - Petrol - Rs 27.90/litre and Diesel - Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs 18.42 in Petrol and Rs 18.24 per litre in Diesel," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Coming down hard on the Opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November.

Also read: 'Must see our economy also', says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on fuel tax cut

He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent Covid-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war.

"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi
Excise duty
Fuel Prices

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

In Pics | The largest buyouts in history

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Strong suit: Business booms for Indian tailor in Russia

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

Musk: Smasher of elites or self-serving pragmatist?

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 