No proposal of joining party from Ajit Pawar: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday categorically said that there was no proposal either verbal or in writing from Ajit Pawar on the intention of joining BJP or extending support to the saffron party.

“There is no such proposal either verbal or in writing….when it does not concern us and him… why there should be such reports,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Mumbai.

Asked specifically, Bawankule, a former minister and MLC, said: “I do not have any information on this.”

However, he went on to add that anyone who follows the ideology of the BJP is free to join the party.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said he does not expect Pawar to walk out of NCP and MVA fold though the BJP may be using different kinds of pressure tactics.

“The BJP is trying to spread all kinds of confusion and rift by spreading various rumours,” Raut said.

“Pawar saheb, who is in Baramati, had spoken to Uddhav ji. He is expected to be back in Mumbai in the evening. Ajit Dada was in the MVA rally in Nagpur…Ajit Dada had travelled to Mumbai with Uddhav ji together to meet the victims of the heat stroke….they all respect each other,” Raut said.

He also accused the BJP of trying to create rift in other political parties and are rampantly misusing central agencies. “Ajit Dada is very much part of the MVA,” he said.

State Congress President Nana Patole refused to comment on the developments. “I would not like to speak on something happening in another's house,” he said.

Reacting to Raut’s statement, the junior Pawar, who did not name him, said: “Spokespersons of other parties should not take our brief.”