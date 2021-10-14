Not many Congress leaders bothered to visit Manmohan, tweets Amit Malviya, deletes it later

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS Delhi but "not many Congress leaders" bothered to visit him. However, later Malviya deleted the tweet.

"Health Minister visits Dr Manmohan Singh, but not many Congress leaders have bothered to visit, yet. None from the Gandhi family for sure," he said in a tweet.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.







Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

