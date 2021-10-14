Not many from Cong bothered to visit Manmohan: Malviya

Not many Congress leaders bothered to visit Manmohan, tweets Amit Malviya, deletes it later

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS after he complained of weakness following a fever

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2021, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 10:41 ist
BJP social media chief Amit Malviya. Credit: Twitter Photo/@amitmalviya

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at AIIMS Delhi but "not many Congress leaders" bothered to visit him. However, later Malviya deleted the tweet. 

"Health Minister visits Dr Manmohan Singh, but not many Congress leaders have bothered to visit, yet. None from the Gandhi family for sure," he said in a tweet. 

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery.

Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Amit Malviya
Manmohan Singh
Congress
Indian Politics
AIIMS
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 