Not Rahul Savarkar, 'thoda sharam kar', suggests BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra has his own take on a new name for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants a new name, then today onward BJP will call him by the name of 'Rahul thoda sharam kar'," said Patra, according to ANI. "He should actually have a little shame, a person who compares 'Make in India' to 'Rape in India' has crossed all limits of shame and dignity."

"Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births, he can't be Rahul Savarkar," said Patra. "Savarkar was 'Veer', patriot and had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan's language. He can't be 'Veer' or be at par with Savarkar."

Earlier, while addressing a Bharat Bachao Rally at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul said, "BJP wants me to apologise for speaking the truth. I am not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise. Nor will anyone from the Congress."