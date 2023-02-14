Nothing to hide: Shah on BJP 'favouring' Adani charge

Nothing to hide: Amit Shah on Congress's allegations of BJP 'favouring' Adani

Why don’t they go to court? When Pegasus issue was raised I had said go with proof to court, but they didn't. They only know how to create noise, Shah said

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 14 2023, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 10:10 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after dramatic scenes in the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that his party has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of' on the Adani issue.

Opposition parties have been accusing the saffron party and the Narendra Modi-led government of favouring the Adani Group of companies, which has seen its wealth tumbling after a US Short seller accused it of stock price manipulation and funding gaps.

"There is nothing to hide or be afraid of," Shah told ANI on Congress’s allegations that the conglomerate is being ‘favoured’ by the BJP.

"Why don’t they go to court? When Pegasus issue was raised I had said go with proof to court,but they didn't. They only know how to create noise. Court toh humaare kabze mein nahin hai (The court is not under our control)," he said.

In the interview, he also said that the saffron party has no competition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and that PM Modi has the country's full support.

On LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks being expunged, Shah said that it was "not the first time" such a thing was happening. "The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. It's a place to hold discussions under rules, using parliamentary language," he said.

 

 

Indian Politics
Amit Shah
Hindenburg Adani report
Adani Group
India News

