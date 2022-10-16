November 3 bypolls could throw up interesting results

While the nation's eyes are on the forthcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, an exciting round of seven Assembly bypolls across six states on November 3 could throw up interesting results.

The bypolls will be in Bihar's Gopalganj and Mokama seats, Maharashtra's Andheri East, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Munugode in Telangana and Dhamnagar in Odisha. The election to Andheri East in Maharashtra is taking place after the split in the Shiv Sena and the unseating of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In Bihar, the Assembly bypolls of Mokama and Gopalganj are the first electoral test for CM Nitish Kumar-led 'grand alliance' government after he walked out of the BJP-led NDA. The Mokama seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA and local strongman Anant Singh due to a conviction in a criminal case, while the Gopalganj elections were necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

In Mokama, the RJD has fielded Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, while the BJP has given the party ticket to Sonam Devi, the wife of another strongman Lallan Singh. In Gopalganj, the BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the widow of Subhash Singh, against Mohan Gupta of the RJD and Indira Yadav of the BSP. Indira Yadav is the wife of Sadhu Yadav, the brother-in-law of RJD founder Lalu Prasad. The JDU has supported the RJD candidates in the two seats.

In Telangana, the BJP has upped the ante against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government since the Lok Sabha polls, which will be tested in the Munugode assembly bypoll. The bypoll is being held after the sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy quit. He is now the BJP candidate against TRS' K Prabhakar Reddy and Congress nominee Palavai Sravanthi Reddy.

In UP, the bypoll for the Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat is a direct contest between the BJP and the SP. The bypoll, to fill the vacancy caused by the death of sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri, is being held in the aftermath of the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP has fielded Giri's son Aman against Vinay Tiwari of the SP. The BSP and Congress have not fielded any candidate.

The Adampur bypoll in Haryana was necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who joined the BJP. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is the BJP candidate and Congress has fielded Jai Prakash.

In Odisha, the Dhamnagar Assembly seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi, and his son Suryavanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna is the BJP candidate against Abanti Das of the BJD and Harekrushna Sethi of the Congress.