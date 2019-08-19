Nun allegedly locked up in convent in Kerala

The row over action being taken against a nun who protested against rape-accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is turning from bad to worse as the nun was allegedly locked up in her convent in Wayanad on Monday morning. The police registered a case against the convent authorities in this connection.

Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Mananthavady diocese, who was recently dismissed by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Kerala, was allegedly locked up in the convent to prevent her from going to the church for prayers. As the sister alerted the police, a police party from the Vellamanda police station reached the convent and freed her. A case of wrongful confinement under section 342 of IPC was registered against the convent authorities.

Vellamunda circle inspector Santosh said that if the nun specifically names any convent officials in her detailed statement to police, those officials would be arraigned in the case.

Sister Lucy had recently appealed against the decision to dismiss her from the congregation and said that she would continue to stay at the convent until a decision on the matter was taken. The church authorities had even asked the nun's family members to take her from the convent.

Sister Lucy was dismissed citing various charges including causing insult to the church by making a false accusation against the church leadership, buying a car and published books without the permission of the church. But the sister alleged that the vindictive action was being taken against her for expressing solidarity with the nun who demanded action against Franco Mulakkal.