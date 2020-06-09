Opposing CAA will turn you into political refugee, Amit Shah tells Mamata Banerjee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that her opposition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will turn West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee into a political refugee.

“I want to tell Mamata ji that today you are opposing CAA. But when the ballot boxes will open, then the people of Bengal will make you a political refugee. Opposing CAA will cost you dearly,” said Shah. He was addressing a virtual rally for Bengal from Delhi.

Shah also said that Banerjee should clarify the reasons behind her opposition against the CAA. “I want to ask Mamata ji that what harm did the Matua community cause her. What harm did the Bengali brothers who came from Bangladesh cause to you? Why are opposing citizenship being granted to them?”

The home minister lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for not implementing Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal. He said that the people of Bengal should be rest assured that once the Assembly elections are over, a BJP chief minister will take oath in Bengal and within a minute Ayushman Bharat will be implemented in the state.

“I want to ask Mamata didi, do the poor in Bengal not have the right to get their parents ad children proper treatment? There are plenty of battlegrounds for your politics Mamata ji. Just draw the lines and let's have a face-off. But why are you snatching the rights of the poor?” Shah asked.

He also accused Banerjee of insulting migrant workers by calling Shramik special trains 'Corona Express' and said that it will become the express to rate Trinamool Congress out of Bengal.