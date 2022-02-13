Opposition CMs to discuss 'constitutional overstepping' of Governors: Stalin

Chief Ministers of states ruled by Opposition parties will meet soon in New Delhi to discuss “constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse” of power by the Governors in their states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement on his social media pages on Sunday following a telephonic conversation with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

The announcement by Stalin comes close on the heels of a confrontation with Governor R N Ravi on the issue of exemption from NEET for students from Tamil Nadu. DMK and its mouthpiece Murasoli have been mounting an attack against Ravi on various issues, including his action of indirectly batting for Hindi.

“Beloved Didi Mamata Banerjee telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states,” Stalin said, adding that Banerjee was suggested for a meeting of Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states.

“She suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs. I assured her of DMK’s commitment to upholding State autonomy. Convention of Opposition CMs will soon happen out of Delhi,” Stalin said.

DMK has been upset with Ravi for the “delay” in approving the NEET Bill and sending it for Presidential consent – the Bill was passed in the Assembly on September 13, 2021 – and had even demanded his resignation.

The DMK, which is ideologically opposed to the post of Governor, has in the past taken objections to the constitutional head of the state “interfering in the functioning of the government” even when it was occupying the Opposition benches.

Stalin’s social media post also came on the day he came under criticism for tweeting against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue of proroguing the state assembly “without any adequate information.”

After Stalin said “symbolic” head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution, Dhankhar responded by terming the CM’s statement as “extremely harsh and hurtful.”

