Opposition demands probe into Adani Group issue

Opposition parties on Thursday demanded a probe into Hindenburg's report on the Adani Group as shares of the companies continued to decline.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of the Supreme Court should investigate this.

"We have given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians," Kharge said.

In a joint press conference, the Opposition parties questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

Earlier, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after they started on Thursday amid a ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on Adani Group.

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the Question Hour, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.