Opposition demands probe into Adani Group issue

Opposition demands probe into Adani Group issue

In a joint press conference, the Opposition parties questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 11:52 ist
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Opposition parties on Thursday demanded a probe into Hindenburg's report on the Adani Group as shares of the companies continued to decline. 

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of the Supreme Court should investigate this.

Also Read — RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

"We have given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians," Kharge said.

In a joint press conference, the Opposition parties questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue. 

Also Read — Ruckus over Adani issue in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha as Opposition demands probe; Houses adjourned till 2 pm

Earlier, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after they started on Thursday amid a ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on Adani Group. 

In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans and interrupted the Question Hour, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Indian Politics
Congress
Hindenburg Adani report
Parliament

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 