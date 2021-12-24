Opposition demands strict action against Haridawar 'hate speeches'

Opposition on Friday demanded the strictest action against those involved in three days of hate speeches inciting armed violence against minorities and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying such acts violate the Constitution and the law.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted with hashtags #IndiaAgainstHindutva and #HaridwarHateAssembly, "Hindutva always spread hatred and violence. Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian pay the price. But not anymore!"

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi demanded "strictest action" against those who incite "hatred and violence of this kind" and said it was "despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-Prime Minister (Singh) and unleash violence against people of different communities."

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that three days of hate speeches inciting armed violence against minorities was a "flagrant violation" of the Constitution and universal human rights. "Such impunity by hate mongers is the hallmark under BJP governments. Arrest the perpetrators immediately," he tweeted.

In a statement, CPI(M) Polit Bureau said that the "extreme" hate speeches and "incitement to violence against Muslims" at the "so-called dharam sansad" in Haridwar was a "flagrant violation" of the Constitution, the legal framework.

"The speeches are akin to supporting terrorist acts including against former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. It could continue without hindrance for three days because of the impunity such people enjoy under the BJP-led governments. Shamefully, the delayed FIR is a mockery of the law as it does not name the main perpetrators of this assault on the Constitution even as videos of the proceedings clearly show the identities of those guilty," it said.

The CPI(M) demanded that the FIR should include the names and called for their immediate arrest "for the promotion not just of hate speech but of incitement to violence".

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others and said the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is total bakwaas (nonsense) as far as the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters are concerned. It's only an empty slogan! Why the thundering silence on the atrocious hate speech made in Haridwar? Why the paralysis from the Home Minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister?"

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has also demanded action against the organisers and the speakers and lodged a complaint at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district.

Gokhale also urged the Election Commission to issue orders for transfer of all police officers from Superintendent of Police (Hardwar) to Inspector General (Garhwal) if speakers and organisers of the event were not arrested by date of notification of Assembly elections.

"Initiate externment proceedings against the organisers and speakers at the #HaridwarHateAssembly and prevent them from entering Uttarakhand and all bordering states for the duration of Uttarakhand Elections. If ECI doesn't act, court orders will have to be sought," he added.

