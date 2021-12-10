Opposition has decided to oppose everything Modi govt does: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the Opposition parties have decided to oppose everything that the Modi government does.
"They are opposing even reforms made in the law related to extension of the tenure of CBI and ED directors. They think that Opposition parties are there only for opposing. One should have a sense about what to oppose and what not to oppose," he said
"Opposition MPs who danced on the tables, created chaos, tried to attack marshals and throw LED screens are not apologising. Instead they said what they did was correct," he added.
On the issue of farmers' protest, Joshi said farmer unions withdrawing the protest was a good decision.
Regarding the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in the recent chopper crash, Joshi said that a comprehensive probe would be conducted into the incident. "The government would take steps to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. With Rawat's demise, the country has lost a great, honest and patriotic military expert," Joshi said.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector
First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper
Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter
Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list