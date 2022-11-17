Opposition has no control over institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Opposition has no control over institutions, judiciary and media, and dismissed as "superficial" the perception that Congress is not putting up a fight against BJP.

Speaking in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Gandhi said questions about him being the Congress's PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are an attempt to divert attention from the march.

He also reiterated that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped British, and dared the Maharashtra government to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.