Opposition instigating Muslims to create unrest: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused the Opposition parties of engaging in one-upmanship over minority appeasement by instigating “Muslim brothers” to disturb communal harmony on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“It appears that the Opposition parties are engaged in a 20-20 match of appeasement politics. AAP, Congress Trinamool, Left parties are instigating Muslim brothers to ensure that an atmosphere of confusion and tension prevails across the country,” BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said.

He claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's distancing from other Opposition parties on the issue of CAA was an attempt to prevent the division of Muslim votes in West Bengal where the Congress and the Left appear to move in tandem.

Patra also hit out at the AAP for admitting Congress leader Shoaib Iqbal into its fold ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

“This is the same Shoaib Iqbal whom Kejriwal had wished to put in jail as he faced serious allegations of murder and loot,” he said.

Keeping up the attack on Left parties, the BJP latched on to the claims of Delhi Police that JNU Students Union leaders engaged in arson inside the university.

“Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground,” BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also spoke in similar vein accusing the Left-Wing students' organisations of “master-minding” the attack on JNU campus on Sunday evening.

Javadekar said that revelations by Delhi Police had established that the chorus for the past five days was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others for violence in JNU.

“It is the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV and destroyed servers,” he said.

Congress leader Ajay Maken slammed Delhi Police for the shoddy investigation in the JNU attack case.