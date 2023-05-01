Opposition members up in arms over summons to CPI(M) MP John Brittas by Jagdeep Dhankar

The summoning of CPI(M) MP John Brittas by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over an article critical of Home Minister Amit Shah has attracted criticism from Opposition lawmakers and experts, who believe it is an attempt to rein in voices of dissent.

Brittas on Monday told DH that a Constitutional authority has been used by the ruling BJP for political vendetta while former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary wondered how could the Rajya Sabha Chairman take up a criminal allegation for adjudication, when the complainant has mentioned sedition though it was misplaced.

"This is an issue of freedom of speech. The very nature of the complaint by a BJP functionary baffles me and then the Chairman deals with it. In fact, a Constitutional authority is used by the ruling party with a political agenda. This is political vengeance," Brittas said.

The Kerala MP was called by Dhankhar over an article he wrote criticising Shah for his comments on Kerala and sought his explanation, after he received a complaint from a Kerala BJP functionary who claimed that the article was "highly divisive and polarising" and "suitable action" need to be taken against the "seditious conduct". Brittas told the Chairman that writing an article was his fundamental right and that he was free to respond to Shah's cryptic comment on Kerala.

Achary said the Chairman could not have summoned Brittas, as it did not come under breach of privileges, and every MP has a right to criticise a minister. This was a comment made outside Parliament and there is nothing related to the privilege of an MP, he said.

"It is foolish for the complainant to say that the article was seditious. I think the complainant was using the term without understanding. Maybe, he filed the complaint because he might have felt that the Chairman might take it up. Whatever, the Chairman cannot take up this as per rules," he told DH.

He also said the Chairman has no penal power even in the House, as it is the House which decides on penal actions. "Here, seditious conduct is a criminal offence, The Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot take it up and he should not have taken it up," he added.

Several Opposition MPs also came out in support of Brittas. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "this is hilarious! RS Chairman asks John Brittas to explain his criticism of Amit Shah. (I) am waiting to be called upon to explain my many criticisms forthwith… Long live the banana republic."

Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said the statement of the minister was a brazen example of 'sedition' and not the response of Brittas in his article. "But this entire episode tells us how the 'Deep State' is working....Yet...Jai Hind," Jha tweeted.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tweeted, "Vice President Dhankhar's office sends notice to CPM RS MP John Brittas over newspaper article, as BJP leader claims it is seditious. I guess John Brittas is being pulled up for articulating the truth."

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian tweeted, "it is appalling and shocking, to say the least, to hear the Hon'ble Chairperson of Rajya Sabha summoning CPM MP John Brittas over a recent article he wrote! What should we be expecting next? Summons for all opposition MPs? Us being questioned over every dissenting statement we make? Dark, looming days threatening democracy are indeed right above us!"

Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said Modi once called Kerala as Somalia. "Shah despises the state so much that he doesn’t want to utter its name! They can abuse Kerala. But a Kerala MP cannot expose them. What else is the meaning of Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas being hauled up for explanation by the Chairperson?" he tweeted.