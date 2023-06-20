Opposition parties slam PM Narendra Modi for 'stoic silence' on Manipur

Ten Opposition parties on Tuesday released their memorandum on the Manipur violence, which they said they were to submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but could not do so as they were not given an appointment for a meeting before he left for a visit to the United States and Egypt.

The parties -- Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, RSP and Forward Bloc -- alleged that the "stoic silence" of the Prime Minister over the ethnic violence which has claimed many lives and created havoc for thousands of citizens in Manipur sends a "clear message of indifference" to the people of Manipur.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh told a press conference that the leaders were waiting for a meeting with the Prime Minister since June 10 and hoping to have him spare "at least 10 minutes" for them.

"We have not come here to beg for something. Actually, we are not beggars. We may be coming from a small border state. So they may be thinking that we have come here to beg. The violence in Manipur should be considered a national issue, if they also consider Manipur as a part of India," Singh told a press conference in the presence of leaders of ten parties.

"This shows the incapability of the double-engine government that violence has been continuing since May 3. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has openly accepted that the incident is due to the lack of information...Modi government should take appropriate action," he said.

In the memorandum prepared to be submitted to the Prime Minister, the leaders said there is a need for building confidence among the communities and restoration of peace and harmony is the most urgent requirement.

"BJP's politics of divide and rule in Manipur has created the present crisis in the state. Both the BJP governments, in the Centre and the state, are to be held responsible for having failed to contain the ongoing violence in the state. The union government and state government are ambiguous about invoking of Article 355 of the Constitution on Manipur. Stoic silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister over the ethnic violence which has claimed many lives and created havoc for thousands of citizens in Manipur sends a clear message of indifference to the people of Manipur," it said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of being the "architect of the present ethnic violence because of his arbitrary actions", it said the violence could have been averted had Singh took preventive and prompt actions.

"While speaking as a Chief Guest on the observation of the Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21...Biren Singh, himself admitted publicly that there was security lapses and intelligence failure on the part of the state government. He should be held solely responsible for the present crisis.He should be held solely responsible for the present crisis," he said.

The memorandum also opposed the demand by ten Kuki MLAs for a "separate administration for the tribal community, as they insisted on the "unity and territorial integrity" of Manipur.

Demanding that the grievances of each and every community must be heard and addressed sensitively, the memorandum wanted that all armed groups be disarmed immediately.

"For immediate cessation of firing, adequate security measures should be undertaken. Strict adherence to ground rules of "Suspension of Operation" by Kuki militants under "SoO" should be ensured," it said adding, that a "realistic" package of relief rehabilitation, resettlement and livelihood should be announced as the existing package of Rs 101.75 crore is "inadequate".