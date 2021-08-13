Opposition, Treasury benches like 'two eyes' of Rajya Sabha: Venkaiah Naidu

Asserting that the government and the Opposition are like his "two eyes", Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it is the collective responsibility of both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.

Naidu's remarks came as the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed large-scale disruption and unruly scenes towards the end as the government stonewalled Opposition demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue first and passing of controversial bills like the one on general insurance companies without sending it to a Select Committee.

He said the Opposition and Treasury benches in the House are like his two eyes and are equal for him. "A proper vision is possible with two eyes and I hold both the sides in equal esteem. On many occasions, I had said that it is the collective responsibility of both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House," Naidu said.

Asked about disruptions, he said that the legislatures are meant for debate and discussion and outside political battles should not be fought on the 'Table of the House’'.

Read | Vice President Naidu, Birla review unruly scenes in Parliament

He said after detailed consideration, which is underway, an appropriate view would be taken to deal with the unruly MPs.

Asked about Bills not being sent to Select Committee, he said whenever differences persisted on such matters in the House, the House collectively takes a decision and the Chair can not force it one way or the other.

Sources said Naidu has already indicated that unruly MPs, who created ruckus during the just concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, will face action that has a "deterrent" value.

Naidu has instructed officials to study the past incidents of ruckus in Parliament and action taken earlier to decide on the future course of action, sources said. Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Thursday discussed this aspect and agreed on it.

Sources said Naidu was "deeply anguished" at the developments in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session and was of the view that action that has some "deterrent value" should be taken to ensure that such things do not repeat.