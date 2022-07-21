Opposition unity is bit of a chimera: Omar Abdullah

Dismayed over the division in Opposition political parties during the presidential elections, National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the NC should do what suits it ‘rather than waste time in chasing ghosts.’

Corroborating his statement, he quoted the August 5, 2019 decision when Parliament revoked J&K’s special status under Article 370 and most of the Opposition parties either remained silent or supported the decision in the Lok Sabha.

“Opposition unity is a bit of a chimera. Ultimately political parties will do what's in their own interest & that's as it should be. J&K saw this when we were left high & dry by "friends" in 2019. It's time for @JKNC_ to do suits the party rather than waste time chasing ghosts,” Abdullah tweeted.

During the presidential polls, several Opposition parties like BJD, Shiv Sena and YSR Congress extended their support to the BJP’s tribal leader from Odisha Droupadi Murmu while several MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in her support, defying their parties’ stated support to Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Omar’s remarks came after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which had led from the front to unify the Opposition to elect the country’s President, announced that it will abstain from voting for the vice presidential polls and will not side with the UPA candidate Margaret Alva, unlike in the case of Yashwant Sinha.