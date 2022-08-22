Opposition will oppose voting rights for non-locals in J&K: Farooq Abdullah after all-party meet

The politics on voting rights to ‘non-locals’ in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up with opposition parties terming it “totally unacceptable” and the ruling BJP dispelling the notion that the decision is aimed at demographic change in the Union Territory (UT).

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who had called an all-party meeting at his posh Gupkar residence here, alleged that J&K’s identity was facing a direct assault as Dogras, Kashmiris, Sikhs and other communities were losing their identity.

Addressing the reporters, after the meeting, octogenarian Abdullah said that the meeting had been convened to discuss the fall-out of the recent announcement of the Election Commission (EC) about giving voting rights to non-J&K residents, including labourers and security forces personnel.

Besides, the NC, People’s Democratic Party, Congress, Awami National Conference (ANC), Shiv Sena, CPIM, Janta Dal United and Akali Dal participated in the meeting.

“It was unanimously decided to oppose the recent announcement of the EC about giving voting rights to non-J&K residents. If needed, we can approach the court to oppose the move,” the NC chief said and added that at present the number of non-J&K residents who have been given voting rights is 25 lakh.

“Tomorrow the number may go up to 50 lakh or 1 crore. J&K’s identity is facing a direct assault as Dogra’s, Kashmiris, Sikhs and other communities are losing their identity,” Abdullah, who was flanked by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said.

The former CM said that the fall-out of voting rights to non-J&K residents will be that tomorrow “Assembly will be in the hands of outsiders.”

“I wonder why J&K was chosen for this. There must be some motive,” he said and added that in September, he will invite leaders of national parties to Srinagar or Jammu, and brief them about the prevailing situation in J&K. Pertinently, the J&K Apni Party and J&K Peoples Conference, perceived to be proxies of the BJP, stayed away from the meeting.

Meanwhile, the J&K unit of the BJP said that no demographic change would be made due to a special summary revision of voters.

“The Chief Election Officer has not made any wrong statement and what he said is the law. Anyone who will be granted permission to vote here in J&K has to remove his name from the previous place,” he said and clarified that there were no motives of demographic change behind the revision of the voter list.