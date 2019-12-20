Our govt listens to farmers, labourers & corporates: PM

India has a government that listens to farmers, labourers and corporate world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while speaking at ASSOCHAM annual conference.

"Five to six years back our economy was heading towards disaster, our government has not only stabilized it but also made efforts to bring discipline to it. We have paid attention to fulfilling the decades-old demands of the industry," Modi said.

PM Modi said that his government has tried to formalize most of the sectors of the economy.

"Moving towards, there will be faceless assessment to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in the tax system," he said.