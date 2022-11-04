Our only fault was that we did not spy on our own people: Aaditya 

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that their only fault was that they did not spy on their own people and stayed away from dirty politics.

Aaditya reiterated the charge of “gaddar” and “pannas khokhe” as he lashed out at rebel leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for betraying Uddhav Thackeray.

“Yes we both are to be blamed…me and my father both share the blame…we did not spy on our own people, we did not engage in dirty politics….surely we take the blame,” Aaditya said while speaking at a conclave of a national media group in Mumbai.

While speaking on the rebel group, he referred to Arabian Nights but did not go into details.

“We have seen what has happened, the worst is over….there cannot be worst than what happened…today we have 49 ‘gaddar’ MLAs and 12 ‘gaddar’ MPs,” Aaditya said, adding: “Today, we have an unconstitutional government in place….these people have stolen the mandate.”

Aaditya said that if the BJP would have agreed to the formula of rotational chief ministership as decided in the meeting between his father and then BJP President and now Home Minister Ajit Shah, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis would have been the Chief Minister now.

He dared the 40 rebels to resign. “Let these 40 of them reign….I will also resign, these 41 will seek reelection…this would be clear,” he said, adding that most of these 12 MPs and 40 MLAs would lose the next elections. “On the first place, we have to see whether all of them get tickets,” he wanted to know.