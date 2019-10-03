P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court for bail

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday approached the Supreme Court for bail in the INX Media case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for urgent hearing on Friday.

Justice N V Ramana led bench said listing would be decided by the CJI. Chidambaram challenged the validity of Delhi High Court's order of Monday that dismissed the bail petition.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had rejected the petition for enlargement of Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail here under the judicial custody.

The court had said it cannot be ruled out that he might influence witnesses in the case registered by the CBI in May, 2017 for irregularities in the FIPB clearnace to the media group in 2007. Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here.