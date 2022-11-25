'Pak zindabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo: BJP

'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleges BJP

Congress, however, said that the video was doctored

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 13:42 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a video showing Rahul Gandhi walking along with party supporters, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Malviya said the video was first tweeted by the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress, however, it deleted later. 

Congress, however, said that the video was doctored. 

"A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful #BharatJodoYatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jairam Ramesh

What's Brewing

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Property issues most common reason for abuse of elders

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 WCs

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'

 