'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a video showing Rahul Gandhi walking along with party supporters, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Malviya said the video was first tweeted by the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress, however, it deleted later.

After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth… pic.twitter.com/ZkVEkd4pCf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022

Congress, however, said that the video was doctored.

"A video doctored by the Dirty Tricks Department of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the highly successful #BharatJodoYatra. We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

