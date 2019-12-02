Pankaja Munde shows signs of revolt? 

High-profile BJP leader Pankaja Munde is showing signs of revolt.

Forty-year-old Pankaja is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde and niece of late Pramod Mahajan.

Once an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister and also a strong contender for the position of state BJP President, Pankaja feels sidelined in the party and will announce her stand on 12 December, the birth anniversary of her father.

Pankaja is very close to Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The duo of Mahajan-Munde were among the select BJP leaders who had direct access to late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

In 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, she lost the family seat of Parli in Beed district to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

On Monday, she removed "BJP" from her Twitter profile.

On Sunday, in a Facebook post, she created a flutter in political circles by inviting her followers to Gopinathgad, the memorial of Munde in Beed.

"Looking at the changed political scenario in state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey need to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes," she said.

"What to do next? Which path to be taken? What can we give to people? What is our strength? What are the expectations of people? I will think about all these aspects and come before you on December 12," Pankaja wrote in Marathi.