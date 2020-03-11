Parliament Highlights: No one will be classified as 'doubtful' in NPR, says Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha was adjourned after a fiery debate between Amit Shah and the Opposition. Earlier today, Parliament passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from the risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters. Replying to a short debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said amendments are sync with time and also adhere to a Supreme Court order in "letter and spirit". Stay tuned for more updates.