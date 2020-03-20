Parliament Live: Lok Sabha passes 'The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020'

Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs called for a meeting amid coronavirus outbreak. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and BJP President JP Nadda were among who were those present at the meeting. "Indian Parliament stands with the resolution of PM Modi (to impose 'janata curfew' on Sunday) and Central government. All parties have agreed to it. In this time of crisis we all will stand together, this is the specialty of Indian democracy," says Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Lok Sabha passes 'The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020'. Stay tuned to Deccan Herald for more updates.