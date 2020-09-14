Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned; Lok Sabha proceedings to begin at 3 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. Lok Sabha proceedings to begin at 3 pm. Parliament today passed a bill to accord the status of an institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of Ayurveda institutes. Congress members in Rajya Sabha expressed concern over a media report that suggested tracking of over 10,000 prominent Indian individuals and organisations by a Chinese technology company. TMC's Derek O'Brien also took a dig at PM Modi's inaction over Covid-19. Stay tuned for all the live updates.