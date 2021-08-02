Passing legislation or making 'papdi chaat': TMC MP Derek O'Brien slams Centre

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed the Centre over quick passage of legislation in Parliament without any discussion.

"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill 😡(See shocking chart👇) Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" O'Brien said in a tweet.

So far, Rajya Sabha could hold proceedings for just 10.08 hours of 50 hours working hours available in the first two weeks of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with sources on Saturday claiming that disruptions are costing the Upper House substantially — from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh a minute.

The productivity, which has touched just 21.60 per cent in nine sittings in two weeks since July 19, could have been much lower if both sides did not have agreed to hold a discussion on Covid-19 on July 20, which lasted for 4.37 hours.

