Making 'papdi chaat'? O'Brien's dig at passing of Bills

Passing legislation or making 'papdi chaat': TMC MP Derek O'Brien slams Centre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 12:14 ist
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed the Centre over quick passage of legislation in Parliament without any discussion.

"In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill 😡(See shocking chart👇) Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" O'Brien said in a tweet.

So far, Rajya Sabha could hold proceedings for just 10.08 hours of 50 hours working hours available in the first two weeks of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with sources on Saturday claiming that disruptions are costing the Upper House substantially — from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh a minute.

The productivity, which has touched just 21.60 per cent in nine sittings in two weeks since July 19, could have been much lower if both sides did not have agreed to hold a discussion on Covid-19 on July 20, which lasted for 4.37 hours.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Derek O'Brien
TMC
Parliament
Indian Politics
BJP
Monsoon Session
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 