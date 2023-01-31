'Pathaan' success victory over BJP's negative politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film Pathaan a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP."

‘पठान’ का सुपर हिट होना देश और दुनिया में सकारात्मक सोच की जीत है और भाजपाई नकारात्मक राजनीति को जनता का करारा जवाब। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2023

Also Read | SRK thanks fans for 'Pathaan' success 'despite situations'

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues. In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit – its cut and colour – in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.