'Pathaan' success victory over BJP's negative politics: Akhilesh Yadav

'Pathaan' success a win over BJP politics: Akhilesh

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the SRK-starrer 'Pathaan', which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 31 2023, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 23:02 ist
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the success of film Pathaan a victory of positive thinking, and a fitting reply to BJP's negative politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Pathan becoming a superhit is a victory of positive thinking in the country and in the world, and it is a befitting reply to the negative politics of the BJP."

Several Hindu rights activists had called for the boycott of the film, which has since its release posted record-breaking revenues. In the run up to the film, and even after its release, goons across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film's posters.

A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film's female lead Deepika Padukone's outfit – its cut and colour – in one of the film's songs.

The spy thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

