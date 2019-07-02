People like Akash Vijayvargiya should be sacked: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned Akash Vijayvargiya's assault of a public official with a bat, saying there are 'no exceptions'.

According to multiple sources, PM Modi, during the BJP Parliamentary meeting, said that "no matter whose son", such a person and people supporting him should be expelled from the party.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya, a party lawmaker is out on bail after being arrested for assaulting a police officer with a cricket bat in Indore. The video of this scene went viral on social media.

After his release, Akash said that he did not regret his actions but would 'try to follow' Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence in the future and said he would pray to God that he would not get such an opportunity again.