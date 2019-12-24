Petition against Sonia, Owaisi over remarks on CAA

A lawyer here has filed a petition against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and others alleging they were making inflammatory statements in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Praveen Gupta, who is also the national secretary of Rashtriya Hindu Vahini Akhand Bharat, approached the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Aligarh with his plea seeking action against these leaders.

In his petition filed on Monday, Gupta claimed that despite the Supreme Court deliberating on the matter, these leaders are making statements which are endangering the peace of the country.

He also claimed that the court did not accept his petition but has transferred it to Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Singh and his plea will be taken up on January 24.