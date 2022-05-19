Petrol crossed century but IPL superstars have failed to do the same: Kirti Azad

India cannot move into the future if it continues to be fixated with frivolous issues such as vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism, while fundamental issues of unemployment and inflation were being driven to the background, Trinamool Congress’s Goa in-charge Kirti Azad said on Thursday.

Azad, who was in Goa for an organisational restructure in wake of the party’s debacle in the February 14 state assembly polls and exodus of its leaders, also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trumpeting ‘fake Hinduism’.

“Have we heard debates on unemployment, Inflation, rising wholesale index (in the) last 25 years, cost price index? We have heard only about vegetarian and non-vegetarian. With this, (the) nation will go ahead? People should know about fake Hinduism shown on the television,” Azad pointedly asked at a press conference.

“I am from the land where 'Sita' was born. If you study sanatan dharm, it says that during 'saptami' and 'ashtami' ‘sacrifices’ are offered. There may be many such occasions where sacrifice tradition is there. Then how can they speak about vegetarian and non-vegetarian,” the TMC leader stated.

Commenting on the unprecedented hike in fuel prices over the last few months, Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, taunted the BJP saying current Indian cricket stars such Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were unable to score centuries in the Indian Premier League, but fuel prices had crossed the century mark.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not able to score centuries in IPL, but in the last six months, petrol prices have made centuries and the trend is going on," Azad said.

About the party’s present situation, Azad said that despite the poor performance, his party — which failed to win a single seat in Goa — would raise issues that concern Goa’s people, as well as the rest of the country.

“We are going to work for the next five years. We will work hard for Lok Sabha elections and for the Assembly election in Goa. We are here to contest both,” he said, expressing confidence that the TMC would put itself in a position to win the next Assembly polls in Goa.

"We are thankful for the immense love and support the people of Goa have showered on us in the last five months. We are grateful to the people for allowing us to garner over five per cent vote-share (in 40 seats) and over eight per cent vote share (in 26 seats that TMC contested) in our maiden game. People have faith in us, and we ensure to fulfil the vision we have for the state,” Azad asserted.